New details emerge about officer involved shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details have emerged about the Gainesville man who opened fire at police on Tuesday, and was shot as a result.

Police originally responded to a domestic disturbance call at Museum Walk apartments regarding 20-year-old D’Armani Ward after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

He then led police on a chase to his home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, where he barricaded himself and got into a shoot-out with officers, eventually being shot.

Police say he is out of the hospital and in the Alachua County jail on charges of aggravated assault and attempted armed burglary.

His bond is more than $1M.

