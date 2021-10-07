Advertisement

Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park will be temporarily closed due to construction

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park is temporarily closing for construction.

The park will be closed today and tomorrow to prepare the site for the construction of a future open-air pavilion.

There will be a crew learning about the physical properties and soil structure that can support the pavilion.

Normal hours will resume this Saturday.

The hours are sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

