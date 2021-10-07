Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park will be temporarily closed due to construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park is temporarily closing for construction.
The park will be closed today and tomorrow to prepare the site for the construction of a future open-air pavilion.
There will be a crew learning about the physical properties and soil structure that can support the pavilion.
Normal hours will resume this Saturday.
The hours are sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.
