Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park will be temporarily closed due to construction

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park is temporarily closing for construction.

The park will be closed today and tomorrow to prepare the site for the construction of a future open-air pavilion.

There will be a crew learning about the physical properties and soil structure that can support the pavilion.

Normal hours will resume this Saturday.

The hours are sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

TRENDING STORY: “I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to officer involved shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.