Advertisement

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to...
“I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to officer involved shooting
Deputies arrested 74-year-old George Dougherty after they say he inappropriately touched and...
Alachua County man arrested after molesting a 12-year-old girl
John Johnston
Gainesville chiropractor faces felony sexual assault charge
Gainesville police arrests second teen in connection to consecutive GHS bomb threats
Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats
ACSO arrests two additional teens connected to Eastside HS bomb threats as school is evacuated...
Eastside HS evacuated due to bomb threats; ASO arrests two additional students

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Greenwood Cleanup
The City of Ocala is calling all volunteers to help clean up Greenwood Cemetery
You might call it a sarcastic "Help Wanted" sign...but a group of Springfield businesses have...
Eye-catching Missouri billboards are not-so subtle ‘Help Wanted’ ads
John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme but never showed up to serve his...
Wanted fugitive possibly spotted at Dodgers game