Advertisement

Tiny, rare fossil found in 16-million-year-old amber

Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.
Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists are excited about discovering a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.

However, these tiny animals, sometimes called “water bears,” don’t leave many fossils behind. In fact, this is only the third one ever discovered.

Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on...
Known for their ability to survive extreme environments, microscopic tardigrades have lived on Earth for more than 500 million years.(Harvard/NJIT via CNN Newsource)

It represents a new species of the creature, now extinct, but related to the tardigrades crawling around today.

Researchers say it’s exciting to get a window into how the robust bug-looking animals have evolved since they have managed to survive five mass extinction events on Earth.

Tardigrades may also be Earth’s first colonists in space. Some specimens could be living on the moon after a spacecraft carrying them crashed there.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to...
“I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to officer involved shooting
Deputies arrested 74-year-old George Dougherty after they say he inappropriately touched and...
Alachua County man arrested after molesting a 12-year-old girl
Gainesville police arrests second teen in connection to consecutive GHS bomb threats
Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats
ACSO arrests two additional teens connected to Eastside HS bomb threats as school is evacuated...
Eastside HS evacuated due to bomb threats; ASO arrests two additional students
John Johnston
Gainesville chiropractor faces felony sexual assault charge

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Default crisis dodged -- for now -- with Dem-GOP debt accord
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
4 dead in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front