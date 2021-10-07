Two teenagers in Marion County are hospitalized after crashing into a school bus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County teenagers are in the hospital after they crashed a pickup truck into a school bus.

State troopers say the 16-year-old driver tried passing the bus along County Road 464.

When the truck tried to merge back into the lane, the rear bumper clipped the bus.

The truck flipped, injuring the driver and the 14-year-old passenger.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three children on the bus suffered minor injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Dixie County commissioners address plans to mitigate neighborhood flooding

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.