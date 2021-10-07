Advertisement

Two teenagers in Marion County are hospitalized after crashing into a school bus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County teenagers are in the hospital after they crashed a pickup truck into a school bus.

State troopers say the 16-year-old driver tried passing the bus along County Road 464.

When the truck tried to merge back into the lane, the rear bumper clipped the bus.

The truck flipped, injuring the driver and the 14-year-old passenger.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three children on the bus suffered minor injuries.

