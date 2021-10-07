UPDATE: Alachua County School District joins five other schools in opting out of school mask mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV 20 news update, The Alachua County School District is joining five other school districts petitioning to invalidate the state department of health’s recent COVID-19 rules.

They claim the rule requiring schools to allow parents to opt students out of mask and quarantine requirements, is not one the DOH has the authority to make and it goes against their own policy that schools remain open safely.

On Thursday Superintendent Carlee Simon will speak before The State Board of Education to defend the district’s COVID-19 policies.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.