UPDATE: Alachua County School District joins five other schools in opting out of school mask mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV 20 news update, The Alachua County School District is joining five other school districts petitioning to invalidate the state department of health’s recent COVID-19 rules.

They claim the rule requiring schools to allow parents to opt students out of mask and quarantine requirements, is not one the DOH has the authority to make and it goes against their own policy that schools remain open safely.

On Thursday Superintendent Carlee Simon will speak before The State Board of Education to defend the district’s COVID-19 policies.

