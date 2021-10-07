What’s Growing On: Some pumpkin patches are giving back this Fall season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -An estimated 2 billion pounds of pumpkins are produced every year to meet the demand of the fall season.

In North Central Florida, some pumpkin patches are donating their proceeds to a cause.

Gainesville Church of God is hosting Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child where 100% of the proceeds go to feeding children around the country and internationally.

Associate pastor Josh Lounsbury said this yearly event is important on a multitude of levels.

“Not just for our church or Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child, I think it’s important to the community. They really feel like they’re able to give back something to their community and to help people across the world. We’re in a pandemic and there are many people, not just in the United States, that needs help,” Lounsbury explained.

This month-long charity event started in 2014, and Lounsbury said the turn out gets larger every year. He said the church is appreciative that the community never lessened their support through the hard times of COVID-19.

Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child includes a bouncy house, photo-ops, and concessions to keep the experience fresh and exciting year after year.

Abiding Savior Lutheran Church is giving their proceeds to send members of their youth group to Texas.

“They get together with thousands of other congregations across the nation and worldwide. It’s really fun for the kids to meet other people,” said Jessica Schmitt, a youth director with the church.

Schmitt and her husband organized the pumpkin patch four years ago. She said it’s all about spreading the word of God through the pumpkin patch and the community.

On the weekends, a train totes children around the pumpkins to add to the fun.

Both pumpkin patches are open through the month of October.

Information about Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child can be found here.

Information about Abiding Savior Lutheran Church can be found here.

The following pumpkin patches have not listed whether or not a charity is receiving any of the proceeds.

The Pickin’ Patch - Dunnellon

Timberline Farm - Belleview

Coon Hollo Farm - Micanopy

