99th annual UF Homecoming Parade happening today

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida’s Homecoming Parade is today at noon.

This year’s 99th annual parade is following a new route, starting at the corner of Museum Rd. and SW 13th St.

Over 120 organizations are participating, including local businesses, charities, student organizations and more .

TV20′s Ruelle Fludd will be there with a live report at noon.

Gator Growl will be later tonight with doors opening at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: “Monitor their cell phones”: Nearby resident speaks out after three Eastside High bomb threat arrests

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.