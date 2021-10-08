Advertisement

99th annual UF Homecoming Parade happening today

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida’s Homecoming Parade is today at noon.

This year’s 99th annual parade is following a new route, starting at the corner of Museum Rd. and SW 13th St.

Over 120 organizations are participating, including local businesses, charities, student organizations and more .

TV20′s Ruelle Fludd will be there with a live report at noon.

Gator Growl will be later tonight with doors opening at 5 p.m.

