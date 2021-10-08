Advent Health Ocala hosting charity Golf Awards dinner
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Advent Health Ocala is hosting the Florida Thoroughbred Charities Golf Awards Dinner.
The dinner will be Friday, October 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Stone Creek Golf Club in Ocala.
There will be a live auction, band and award presentations.
Dinner tickets are $60 to the general public and $50 for FTBOA members.
Tickets are payable to Florida Thoroughbred Charities.
It is open to the public, though RSVP is required.
To RSVP, call 352-629-2160 or email tgantt@ftboa.com.
