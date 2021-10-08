Alachua County deputies arrest a Hawthorne man after he stabbed his step-father

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne man is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say he stabbed his step-father with a butcher knife.

Tyris Hawkins faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the victim was giving the 29-year-old a ride home from work when Hawkins stabbed him without warning.

The victim defended himself and managed to escape.

