Alachua County deputies arrest a Hawthorne man after he stabbed his step-father

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne man is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say he stabbed his step-father with a butcher knife.

Tyris Hawkins faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the victim was giving the 29-year-old a ride home from work when Hawkins stabbed him without warning.

The victim defended himself and managed to escape.

