Columbia County Commission unanimously votes to include half-cent sales tax on 2022 ballot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Commission unanimously agreed to place a half-cent sales tax proposal on the ballot in November 2022.

The initiative is another step forward in the school board’s plan to improve Columbia County schools by closing four elementary schools and inaugurating two new ones.

Superintendent Lex Carswell reviewed the plan and said every school in the district would benefit from the new money.

