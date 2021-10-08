Columbia County Commission unanimously votes to include half-cent sales tax on 2022 ballot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Commission unanimously agreed to place a half-cent sales tax proposal on the ballot in November 2022.

The initiative is another step forward in the school board’s plan to improve Columbia County schools by closing four elementary schools and inaugurating two new ones.

Superintendent Lex Carswell reviewed the plan and said every school in the district would benefit from the new money.

TRENDING STORY: “Monitor their cell phones”: Nearby resident speaks out after three Eastside High bomb threat arrests

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.