A COVID-19 antibody treatment site is opening in Fanning Springs
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 antibody treatment site in Fanning Springs.
The treatment is available at the Suwannee River Fairground at 17851 90th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Health officials recommend getting treatment within 10 days of testing positive.
Walk-ins are welcome.
