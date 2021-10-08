Advertisement

A COVID-19 antibody treatment site is opening in Fanning Springs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 antibody treatment site in Fanning Springs.

The treatment is available at the Suwannee River Fairground at 17851 90th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. 

Health officials recommend getting treatment within 10 days of testing positive. 

Walk-ins are welcome.  

TRENDING STORY: NCFL congresswoman responds to DOJ request to investigate school board meeting attendees that threaten board members

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

