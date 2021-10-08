A COVID-19 antibody treatment site is opening in Fanning Springs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 antibody treatment site in Fanning Springs.

The treatment is available at the Suwannee River Fairground at 17851 90th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Health officials recommend getting treatment within 10 days of testing positive.

Walk-ins are welcome.

