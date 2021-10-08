Dixie County hosting disaster relief workshop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County residents are receiving flooding relief at a workshop.
The Small Business Administration and Senator Rubio’s office are teaching the community about SBA’s disaster assistance available including special loans.
This would be for any residents small businesses or non-profits that were affected by flooding from August 3 through August 7.
This informational workshop will be Friday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Dixie County Library.
