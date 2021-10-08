Dixie County hosting disaster relief workshop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County residents are receiving flooding relief at a workshop.

The Small Business Administration and Senator Rubio’s office are teaching the community about SBA’s disaster assistance available including special loans.

This would be for any residents small businesses or non-profits that were affected by flooding from August 3 through August 7.

This informational workshop will be Friday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Dixie County Library.

