Five candidates currently in running for at-large Lake City City Council seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City City Council members will move quickly to fill the opening on the council.

After the deadline, five people applied for the District 14 seat.

The list includes Ken Bochette, Abbie Chasteen, Bea Coker, Stephan A Douglas, and Ricky Jernigan.

All five will be interviewed by current city council members during a special meeting called for next Wednesday.

A decision could be reached that night.

Chris Greene abruptly resigned from the seat in early September.

