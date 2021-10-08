Gainesville celebrates the 99th annual UF homecoming parade

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s homecoming parade is one of the largest events Gainesville features every year, and it is back with a new route after a COVID-related hiatus last year.

Gator fans lined the streets as early as 9 a.m. to find a spot along the new route that started on 13th Street and Museum Road, turned right onto University Avenue, and finished near Main Street.

More than 120 organizations from local businesses to charities, cheerleaders, and elected officials showed their Gator pride in the parade.

Sidewalks were stuffed with fans watching but one long-time Gator fan had her dreams come true as she got to be in the parade.

“Well actually, funny enough, I am the only female on this color guard today not only that but I’m also commanding it so it gives me great pride in order to be in the position that I am,” says Amanda Vogt Njrotc.

Organizers say the homecoming parade is the largest student-run parade in the nation.

