Gator Insider: Florida looks to bounce back versus Vanderbilt

Florida seeks rebound after loss to UK
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After last week’s shocking loss to Kentucky, a lot of Gator fans are wondering whether this will devolve into a lost season. The numbers say that when the Gators face Vanderbilt, it’s kind of like a bug going against a windshield. But series history sure didn’t do much for Florida last week, and it has left the Orange and Blue with two SEC losses. Steve Russell breaks down what the team still has to gain in this week’s Gator Insider.

