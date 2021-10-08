Gator soccer team falls to Tennessee, drops to .500 in SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Florida soccer team remains winless in five games against top-25 opponents this season after Thursday’s 2-0 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. No. 12 Tennessee scored a goal in each half to reach 11-1-0 overall, dropping Florida to 3-7-3 overall, 2-2-1 in conference play.

The Vols got on the board in the 22nd minute when Claudia Dipasupil converted a penalty kick. Florida was able to keep it a one-goal contest at the break thanks to several defensive plays, including a back save by Sydney Urban.

Tennessee added its second goal in the 52nd minute on a tally by Jordan Fusco.

Florida played the final 14 minutes a player down after junior Syd Kennedy received a second yellow card.

Steady rain in Knoxville didn’t help Florida’s comeback effort, either.

The Gators return home to host Missouri Sunday at 1 p.m.

