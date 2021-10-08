Advertisement

Gator soccer team falls to Tennessee, drops to .500 in SEC play

Florida has lost four straight to UT for the first time in program history
Florida falls at No. 12 Tennessee
Florida falls at No. 12 Tennessee(SEC Network+)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The Florida soccer team remains winless in five games against top-25 opponents this season after Thursday’s 2-0 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. No. 12 Tennessee scored a goal in each half to reach 11-1-0 overall, dropping Florida to 3-7-3 overall, 2-2-1 in conference play.

The Vols got on the board in the 22nd minute when Claudia Dipasupil converted a penalty kick. Florida was able to keep it a one-goal contest at the break thanks to several defensive plays, including a back save by Sydney Urban.

Tennessee added its second goal in the 52nd minute on a tally by Jordan Fusco.

Florida played the final 14 minutes a player down after junior Syd Kennedy received a second yellow card.
Steady rain in Knoxville didn’t help Florida’s comeback effort, either.

The Gators return home to host Missouri Sunday at 1 p.m.

