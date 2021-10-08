Advertisement

Guest Chef’s 20th annual fundraiser collects over $90,000 for victims of domestic violence

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another big night for the 20th Annual Guest Chef Fundraiser.

Organizers say the event brought in more than $90,000 and counting.

Some auction items are still open online, so the final tally will be higher.

The money goes to support victims of domestic violence through the Peaceful Paths of Gainesville.

Organizers of a similar fundraiser for the Another Way Shelter in Trenton Thursday night say they are still tallying their fundraising totals.

TRENDING STORY: 99th annual UF Homecoming Parade happening today

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

John Johnston
Gainesville chiropractor faces felony sexual assault charge
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
“Monitor their cell phones”: Nearby resident speaks out after three Eastside High bomb threat...
“Monitor their cell phones”: Nearby resident speaks out after three Eastside High bomb threat arrests
New details emerge about officer involved shooting in Gainesville neighborhood
New details emerge about officer involved shooting in Gainesville neighborhood
Cooper update
Bradford County Attorney Brittany Cooper will continue to be held on no bond after being arrested last month

Latest News

Pamdemic update: Medical professionals say that COVID-19 is here to stay
Pamdemic update: Medical professionals say that COVID-19 is here to stay
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
Pamdemic update: Medical professionals say that COVID-19 is here to stay
Florida Board of Education finds school districts imposing mask mandates ‘out of compliance'...
Florida Board of Education finds school districts imposing mask mandates ‘out of compliance’ with state COVID guidelines
Pandemic update: Medical professionals say COVID-19 is here to stay
Pandemic update: Medical professionals say COVID is here to stay
Marion County School District reports drop in COVID-19 cases
Marion County School District reports drop in COVID-19 cases