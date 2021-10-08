Guest Chef’s 20th annual fundraiser collects over $90,000 for victims of domestic violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another big night for the 20th Annual Guest Chef Fundraiser.

Organizers say the event brought in more than $90,000 and counting.

Some auction items are still open online, so the final tally will be higher.

The money goes to support victims of domestic violence through the Peaceful Paths of Gainesville.

Organizers of a similar fundraiser for the Another Way Shelter in Trenton Thursday night say they are still tallying their fundraising totals.

TRENDING STORY: 99th annual UF Homecoming Parade happening today

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.