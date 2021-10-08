Lincoln Ventures partners with Gainesville Housing Authority to include affordable units in new student complex

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new student housing complex in Gainesville will include units designated for low-income families.

The developer, Lincoln Ventures, is cooperating with Gainesville Housing Authority to include 15 low-income housing units in the development on University Avenue near SW 13th St.

The building is on the lot that was once the home of Leonardo’s By The Slice. It will consist of 151 units, parking, and space for commercial development.

