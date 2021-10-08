Marion County pets: Gizmo, Cash and Biscuit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Gizmo (WCJB)

First, we have Gizmo.

Gizmo is a 5-year-old volunteer trained dog.

He completed the basic skills program at the shelter, and he is very obedient.

He loves learning new commands and getting treats in return.

Cash (WCJB)

Next is Cash.

He is a 2-year-old mixed breed and is full of energy.

He loves to play and have fun but can switch into a straight-A student very quickly.

Biscuit (WCJB)

Last, we have Biscuit.

Biscuit is only 9 weeks old.

He is an excellent greeter to any visitor to the cat room but he really wants a home of his own.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is free for the whole month of October as part of the Free Fallin for Love campaign.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Enzo, B-Jay and Ruby

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.