Marion County School District reports drop in COVID-19 cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District reported a drop in COVID-19 cases during the last week of September.

Between September 25th and October 1st, the district reported 86 total cases; about half as many as the previous week.

About one in five students attending Marion County Public Schools are opting out of masks.

TRENDING STORY: A COVID-19 antibody treatment site is opening in Fanning Springs

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.