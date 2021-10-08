Marion County School District reports drop in COVID-19 cases
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District reported a drop in COVID-19 cases during the last week of September.
Between September 25th and October 1st, the district reported 86 total cases; about half as many as the previous week.
About one in five students attending Marion County Public Schools are opting out of masks.
