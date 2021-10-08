Advertisement

NCFL congresswoman responds to DOJ request to investigate school board meeting attendees that threaten board members

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A recent announcement from the U.S. Attorney General does not sit well with one North Central Florida leader.

Attorney General Merrick Garland recently asked the FBI and state attorney generals to look into threats and acts of violence made toward school board members.

The inquiry comes after the national school boards association sent a letter to the department of justice referring to incidents at meetings as domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

Representative Kat Cammack says calling people at meetings terrorists is insane.

“We have seen for far too long in these school boards disregarding the parents in their child’s education. And for the administration to come forward and say by speaking out, by criticizing by participating in school board meetings, you’re now going to be labeled a domestic terrorists? That is absolutely insane.”

In Garland’s memo, he did not call people making threats domestic terrorists.

Cammack says she has sent multiple inquiries to President Biden and Garland asking if they plan to actually charge people as domestic terrorists for incidents at meetings.

