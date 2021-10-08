NCFL non-profit hosts charity auction for domestic violence and sexual assault victims

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Non-profit Another Way Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center’s live charity auction benefited victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on Thursday.

“They can stay in house if they don’t have a safe place to stay and then we have outreach services which will provide all of our counselling and things like that we do, referrals and information and helping them get back into housing and transportation and all that kind of stuff,” Executive Director Andrea Gottry said.

With 90 beds total at locations in Trenton and Chiefland, the live auction gives people an opportunity to help survivors before and during the event.

“Another Way saves up donations that maybe we can’t use for other things or they’re just kind of odd and not being used by the participants,” Gottry said.

The auction raised $4,000 last year and gives bidder Wesley Brewer a chance to give back.

“We can come by and buy stuff and it goes to a very worthy cause,” Brewer said.

Trending story: Northwest Marion County residents are saddened as demolition starts on nearly 100-year-old Reddick High School

JR Trimm has hosted the event for four out of the seven years he’s been open.

“I’m going to be honest, I didn’t understand the cause,” Trimm said.

The non-profit opened his eyes to the issue, as two out of three sexual assaults go unreported and one out of three violent situations take place between partners, according to Another Way.

“After participating in some more activities, it’s grown near to my heart,” Trimm explained. “It means a lot to me.”

Trimm Auction Services has helped raise about $100,000 for charities in the area and regulars said they’re happy to support the cause.

“I’m just very thankful that he does what he does, that he reaches out to the community, not everybody does that,” Brewer added.

It was the last live auction at Trimm’s, but they’ll be helping charities online.

“I’m excited,” Trimm added. “We’re going to keep doing it year after year.”

To Donate, call: (386) 719-2700

24-hour helpline: (866) 875-7983

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.