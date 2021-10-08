Northwest Marion County residents are saddened as demolition starts on nearly 100-year-old Reddick High School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents said construction started at Reddick High School back in 1921, and students from Reddick, Lowell, Shiloh, and McIntosh attended the school.

With the first-class graduating in 1927, but in 1957, the school was renamed North Marion High School and the class of 1964 was the last to graduate.

Annabelle Leitner a former student at the school said the school will be missed.

“Families know each other, this is a very special place. Everybody in Northwest Marion county that has lived here for a long time they’re touched by that school.”

On July 28 the Marion County school board announced it would be demolished due to the structure being unsafe and it costs too much to repair.

Shirley Youmans a resident of Reddick, remembers when the school closed down but was reopened for other uses.

“There were offices in there, there was the thrift store in there, there was a food bank in there. There was a shelter in there, it was a storm shelter for us that didn’t have proper housing when I was younger.”

Mayor Jimmy Stroup said the building has been deteriorating over the years.

“It’s a sad thing I was there when the first wall fell yesterday. That’s hard it’s understandable because they let it go so long that it was doomed.”

It may be just a brick building, but for residents, it holds a special place in their hearts.

