Ocala church offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in Ocala will be offering free COVID-19 testing starting on Monday.

The drive-through testing site will be at First Baptist Church on Maricamp Rd.

Tests will be offered from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Photo ID is required, and people less than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

