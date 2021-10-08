Ocala church offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in Ocala will be offering free COVID-19 testing starting on Monday.

The drive-through testing site will be at First Baptist Church on Maricamp Rd.

Tests will be offered from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Photo ID is required, and people less than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

