Pamdemic update: Medical professionals say that COVID-19 is here to stay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 is here to stay.

That’s the verdict from medical professionals at the biggest hospitals in north central Florida.

TV20′s Julia Laude sat down with officials from three of the biggest hospital networks in the region to ask them about the status of COVID-19.

“I think that this virus is something we’ll be seeing for a long time,” NFMRC CMO, Sean Benoit said.

For the first time since July, COVID numbers in Marion County have dropped below 10 percent.

And officials in Alachua County said they’re tracking similar numbers.

“It’s very fortunate that we seem to be over this most recent surge that we had this summer so the numbers are coming down so I’m happy to see that,” Benoit added.

Officials said we can expect COVID-19 to fall in line with the flu.

“If you think you have cold symptoms at this stage, you should go get tested for COVID. What if you have an elderly or an ill person in your family that you go to visit thinking you just have a cold and what you really had was COVID and you gave it to that elderly or sick person,” AdventHealth Ocala CMO Michael Torres said.

So we still need to be careful, especially with people in close contact with family and friends during the upcoming holiday season.

“I want to remind people to keep those precautions in place because that’s a time when we expect to see an increase in cases again and no one wants to get sick beyond the more severe consequences, it’s just not a pleasant illness to have,” UF Health Clinical Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Cindy Prins said.

And something these medical professionals expect to remain with us for quite some time.

