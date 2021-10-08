Peaceful Paths holds 20th anniversary with guest chef event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peaceful Paths held their 20th anniversary event titled Guest Chef Gainesville.

It was held at the Gainesville Women’s Club.

Guests enjoyed dishes cooked by over 30 guest chefs.

The guest emcee for the event was a former UF soccer coach Becky Burleigh.

A cake baked by TV20′s Paige Beck was up for auction.

It was a successful night raising money for domestic abuse victims.

