State Troopers respond to multiple deadly crashes overnight in three separate counties

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old Lake City boy is dead, and four other teens are injured after a single-vehicle wreck in Columbia County.

State troopers say it happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Tustenuggee Avenue near Southwest Minnie Glen.

A sedan carrying multiple passengers ran off the roadway hit a tree and then flipped over.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The four others in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

State troopers responded to two other deadly wrecks in North Central Florida Friday morning.

An unidentified man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Marion County around 1 a.m.

His age and address are unknown.

Troopers say he was headed south on Northwest Gainesville Road near Northwest 89th Place.

According to FHP, he veered to the right and hit a stop sign then collided with a parked trailer at a nearby home.

His pickup caught fire.

Roadways are back open in Union County after another deadly crash Friday morning.

Troopers say it happened a little after 7:30 a.m. in Raiford on State Road 121 and Northeast 157th Street.

All lanes were closed near the intersection of State Road 121 and Northeast 157th Street.

