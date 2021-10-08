Suwannee County deputies work with US Marshalls to make multiple arrests

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fugitive accused of carrying out a deadly shooting in New York was arrested in Suwannee County.

Thursday, Suwannee County deputies and US Marshalls arrested Jhovanny Mejia, 31, in O’Brien.

Mejia is accused of shooting two people in Queens, New York killing one and wounding the other.

Deputies also worked with Marshalls on Wednesday to arrest Brandon Ziemba, 24, and Stephenia Puckett, 20, who were hiding out at a home in Live Oak.

They were wanted on child neglect and abuse charges out of Hillsborough County.

