Thursday Night Lights: Buchholz defeats GHS, 34-3

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After missing out on last year’s rivalry matchup against the GHS Hurricanes due to COVID-19, the Buchholz Bobcats made the one-year wait worth it on Thursday night at Citizens Field.

Buchholz dominated on special teams with a blocked field goal and two punt return touchdowns to pull away from Gainesville, 34-3. It’s the Bobcats’ third straight win in the city rivalry. Buchholz improves to 5-1 while GHS drops to 4-2.

Nay’ron Jenkins was credited with the blocked field goal to end the first half, preserving a 6-3 Bobcat lead at the break. Jacarree Kelly and Quan Lee each returned punts for touchdowns in the third quarter.

Elsewhere on a busy Thursday night in Alachua County, Santa Fe fell to 0-6 on the season with a 31-28 loss to Fernandina Beach. Ty’rique Robinson returned a fumble for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining to tie the game, 28-28. But that set the stage for Brysin Osgood’s game-winning field goal for the Pirates with 13 seconds left.

Oak Hall improved to 4-1 on the season by holding off Harvest Community School, 18-12. James Parker scored a touchdown run and recorded a safety for the Eagles.

