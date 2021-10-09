City of Ocala seeking volunteers to assist in Greenwood Cemetery cleanup

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala Public Works Department is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Greenwood Cemetery

Those willing to help will meet at the cemetery, located on NE 3rd St., at 8 a.m. on October 16.

Volunteers will assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and removing any other debris near the graves.

The initiative is an effort to clean up and beautify cemeteries across Ocala.

