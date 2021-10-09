Community hero day for kids and adults with disabilities honors one of their own that lost their life

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champions for Champions teamed up with the City of Ocala for community hero therapeutic day.

This was an activity day for kids and adults with disabilities to honor one of their athletes that died in a vehicle accident.

Each athlete competed in soccer, basketball, and even a bean bag toss and everyone danced to bring awareness to cancer and honor cancer survivors.

LaToya Artis the adult services and therapeutic program supervisor said she enjoys helping people that may be forgotten.

“It means a lot to me because a lot of people tend to forget about this population with adult services and this is to get them out the house to get them meeting people, to keep them active. During the pandemic, many people were locked up in their homes and couldn’t much and this is an opportunity first to be safe due to COVID and not having things inside.”

Champions for Champions has activities throughout the week for children with disabilities.

