Fall plant event raises money for a Newberry farm

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Newberry residents enjoyed today’s cooler weather with a fall plant event at Dudley Farm Historic State Park.

One volunteer, Irma Riley, said all of the money made from sales directly supports the park.

She said they hold this event twice a year, in the spring and in the fall.

“We pot plants. We cut, and stick, and grow from seed, we propagate. We grow from seed, we grow from root, we grow in any which way we can,” said Gloria Hughes, another volunteer.

They said they wish the park got more money in state funding, but it’s events like this one that help keep Dudley Farm up and running.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.