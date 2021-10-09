Advertisement

Fall plant event raises money for a Newberry farm

Woman checks out the variety of plants available at the Dudley Farm Fall Plant Event.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Newberry residents enjoyed today’s cooler weather with a fall plant event at Dudley Farm Historic State Park.

One volunteer, Irma Riley, said all of the money made from sales directly supports the park.

She said they hold this event twice a year, in the spring and in the fall.

“We pot plants. We cut, and stick, and grow from seed, we propagate. We grow from seed, we grow from root, we grow in any which way we can,” said Gloria Hughes, another volunteer.

They said they wish the park got more money in state funding, but it’s events like this one that help keep Dudley Farm up and running.

