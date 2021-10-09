Gator Growl brings homecoming spirit for first time since start of pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students are gearing up for the homecoming game with Gator Growl for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The pep rally was held in the O’Connell Center for the first time.

For many Gator Growl is their first concert and first college pep rally and students said they are happy to actually have the opportunity this year to come together and get ready for the big game.

It’s been a tradition since 1923.

“That’s part of the University of Florida right. Like 73 years ago they were doing this stuff,” Brannon Wiltse said.

Related story: Gainesville celebrates the 99th annual UF homecoming parade

With WWE hall of famer and former UF football player Titus O’neil hosting, a comedy show and seeing top performers like rapper Gunna and rock n roll group Neon Lights, showing gator spirit at the pep rally means a lot to freshman Kurtis Kaladeen.

His family members helped put the event together when they went to UF.

“One time they brought Snoop Dogg and Alex Rodriguez to speak but I have a big Gator family and we really love the environment here,” Kaladeen said.

Like many things, the pandemic stopped Gator Growl from happening last year.

So Kaledeen and Sree Gujjala are grateful for this opportunity.

“We can finally like to go out and enjoy these types of things,” Gujjala said. “So it feels really nice getting back into the way of things.”

They aren’t the only ones, as the event reminds freshman Jasmine Velez what unity and cherishing these moments really mean.

“Everything’s been so locked down like this is all new to us,” Velez said. “I’m coming out of state, she’s coming out of state, so being at the university and seeing all the gator pride has been awesome.”

Most of all they’re ready for the Gators to beat Vanderbilt at the big game on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.