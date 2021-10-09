Advertisement

Governor DeSantis appoints former Marion County Sheriff Emery Gainey to Santa Fe College Board of Trustees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of four people to the Santa Fe College Board of Trustees, and one of the names rings familiar to Marion County.

Former Marion County Sheriff—and Chief of Staff to Attorney General Ashley Moody—Emery Gainey will be joining the board. Gainey is an alumni of Santa Fe College as well as the University of Florida.

DeSantis also named three people that are currently serving on the board: Carrie Lee, Lisa Prevatt, and Robert Woody.

TRENDING STORY: "Monitor their cell phones": Nearby resident speaks out after three Eastside High bomb threat arrests

