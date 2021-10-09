Advertisement

Lake City woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Gold Rush scratch-off lottery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Lake City is the first to claim the $1 million prize from the new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

53-year-old Terinda Harper-Dixon says, at first, her son did not believe her when she told him they were millionaires.

Harper-Dixon purchased the winning ticket at the Stop-N-Go located on NW Lake Jeffery Rd. She chose to take the $795,000 lump sum payment

