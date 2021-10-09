Physical therapy students in Ocala use exercise to raise money for charities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Every year for global physical therapy day of service the University of South Carolina holds the Gamecock challenge. Where the people in physical therapy and healthcare-related fields compete by rowing 50 kilometers or 31 miles as a team for charity.

Students and instructors from Taylor College, Rasmussen College, and the College of Central Florida competed in this nationwide challenge.

Tam Frese an instructor said this raises money for a good cause.

“We’re just trying to get everybody together doing something active and then raising money that gives to charities that provide health and wellness.”

They raised money and miles for the charity “Action for Healthy Kids” which creates programs in school to help kids stay healthy.

“It gets them up and moving it teaches them healthy habits, it fights against childhood obesity,” said instructor Lisa Chapman.

Physical therapy student Andre Brown said this was all about raising money for a good cause.

“Exercise keeps your body healthy, keeps our breathing right up, keeps our heart rate normal. So I think exercise is a good thing and we’re doing it for a cause,”

And Brown had one last message on how to stay healthy

“Eat right, exercise, go to the gym, like even for 30 minutes that’s enough to keep you toned and in shape.”

All students and instructors plan to complete the challenge every year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.