Sports Overtime Week Seven
Union County beat Dixie County in TV20′s game of the week
(WCJB) -Week seven of NCFL high school football is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured Union County at Dixie County. The Fightin’ Tigers defeated the Bears 28-12 on Friday night. With the victory, Union County improves to 6-0, while Dixie County falls to 3-3 on the season.
Week Seven of NCFL High School Football:
Dunnellon def. North Marion 12-9
Forest def. Leesburg 29-6
Trinity Catholic def. Bishop Verot 49-26
P.K. Yonge def. Tocoi Creek 43-7
Vanguard def. Jefferson 26-0
Madison County def. Suwannee 27-0
Columbia def. Riverside 28-25
University Christian def. Newberry 34-7
Keystone Heights def. Crescent City 56-21
Trenton def. Branford 47-28
First Academy def. Bronson 28-20
Bell def. St. Francis 34-8
Chiefland def. Hamilton County 57-19
