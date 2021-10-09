Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week Seven

Union County beat Dixie County in TV20′s game of the week
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Week seven of NCFL high school football is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured Union County at Dixie County. The Fightin’ Tigers defeated the Bears 28-12 on Friday night. With the victory, Union County improves to 6-0, while Dixie County falls to 3-3 on the season.

Week Seven of NCFL High School Football:

Dunnellon def. North Marion 12-9

Forest def. Leesburg 29-6

Trinity Catholic def. Bishop Verot 49-26

P.K. Yonge def. Tocoi Creek 43-7

Vanguard def. Jefferson 26-0

Madison County def. Suwannee 27-0

Columbia def. Riverside 28-25

University Christian def. Newberry 34-7

Keystone Heights def. Crescent City 56-21

Trenton def. Branford 47-28

First Academy def. Bronson 28-20

Bell def. St. Francis 34-8

Chiefland def. Hamilton County 57-19

