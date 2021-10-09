Advertisement

UF alumni return to The Swamp for the homecoming game

Gator fans head into the stadium for the homecoming game against Vanderbilt.
Gator fans head into the stadium for the homecoming game against Vanderbilt.(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The excitement was on today for gator fans, and especially alumni, as they got ready for the homecoming game.

One alumni said being in this environment surrounded by gator fans is exactly what she needed.

“Absolutely we’ll see a lot of different people we know and everybody joins together and feels good, and it’s a real break from being under the pressure of COVID,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, who came to Gainesville from the Tampa Bay area.

While this game is bringing plenty of alumni back the swamp, it was the first gator game for one little fan, Corey Radcliffe.

He said he’s waited his whole life of four years for this moment.

No matter how old or young, gator fans wore their orange and blue with pride.

“Nothing else matters on a Saturday morning when there’s a game. It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the news, what’s going on at home,” said Marcia Hodik, a research nurse with the brain tumor program at UF.

Hodik said even though she didn’t attend UF, being a gator fan has given her a family.

“Everybody’s on a level playing field whether you’re an alumni, you work here, you live in town, it just brings everybody together to one place and there’s nothing like it,” Hodik said.

Every gator fan, said they’re hoping for the same outcome.

“A swift good thrashing and a gator victory,” said gator fan, John Peck.

