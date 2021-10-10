Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot sits at $685 million Monday.
Lake City woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Gold Rush scratch-off lottery
Governor DeSantis appoints former Marion County Sheriff Emery Gainey to Santa Fe College Board...
Governor DeSantis appoints former Marion County Sheriff Emery Gainey to Santa Fe College Board of Trustees
Jhovanny Mejia, Brandon Ziemba, Stephania Puckett
Suwannee County deputies work with US Marshalls to make multiple arrests
Gator Growl brings homecoming spirit for first time since start of pandemic
Gator Growl brings homecoming spirit for first time since start of pandemic
State Troopers respond to multiple deadly crashes overnight in three separate counties
State Troopers respond to multiple deadly crashes overnight in three separate counties

Latest News

This was an activity day for kids and adults with disabilities to honor one of their athletes...
Community hero day for kids and adults with disabilities honors one of their own that lost their life
FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
This booking photo shows Matthew Mire.
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several La. parishes taken into custody