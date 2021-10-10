Advertisement

Florida drops weekend finale to LSU

Gators won the first set but dropped the next three
Florida volleyball players Thayer Hall and T'ara Caesar prepare to receive a serve during a...
Florida volleyball players Thayer Hall and T'ara Caesar prepare to receive a serve during a match.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The no. 20 ranked Florida volleyball team had hoped to close out the weekend by sweeping their two-match series with LSU, but the Tigers had other plans.

The Gators entered Sunday’s match having already beaten the Tigers in four sets on Saturday, but during the final match of the weekend, the purple and gold flipped the script.

Florida lead by six at one point during the opening set, but eventually squandered it to allow LSU to tie it up 19-19. The Gators did go on to take the first set 25-22, but that would be the only one they took on the day.

The Tigers would end up taking sets two thru four to hand Florida their first loss in the past five conference matches.

The Gators had a pedestrian .170 hit percentage for the match. T’ara Caesar and Thayer Hall led the team with 15 and 13 kills, while also adding 16 and 10 digs.

Florida will be able to come back from the road trip and rest up before hosting Texas A&M for one match on October 16.

