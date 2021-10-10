Florida takes first weekend match against LSU in four sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The no. 20 ranked Florida Gators traveled to Baton Rouge for a weekend series with Southeastern Conference rival LSU.

The Gators (11-5, 5-1) overcame losing the first set to roar back and sweep the next three straight sets.

T’ara Caesar, Merrit Beason, and Lauren Forte led the orange and blue attack by combining for 40 kills.

Caesar, Thayer Hall, and Marlie Monserez also served up six aces for Florida.

The Gators will take on the Tigers at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the weekend finale.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.