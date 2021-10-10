Advertisement

Florida takes first weekend match against LSU in four sets

Gators have won their last four straight conference matches
Florida celebrates winning a point during a match
Florida celebrates winning a point during a match
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The no. 20 ranked Florida Gators traveled to Baton Rouge for a weekend series with Southeastern Conference rival LSU.

The Gators (11-5, 5-1) overcame losing the first set to roar back and sweep the next three straight sets.

T’ara Caesar, Merrit Beason, and Lauren Forte led the orange and blue attack by combining for 40 kills.

Caesar, Thayer Hall, and Marlie Monserez also served up six aces for Florida.

The Gators will take on the Tigers at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the weekend finale.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot sits at $685 million Monday.
Lake City woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Gold Rush scratch-off lottery
Governor DeSantis appoints former Marion County Sheriff Emery Gainey to Santa Fe College Board...
Governor DeSantis appoints former Marion County Sheriff Emery Gainey to Santa Fe College Board of Trustees
Jhovanny Mejia, Brandon Ziemba, Stephania Puckett
Suwannee County deputies work with US Marshalls to make multiple arrests
Gator Growl brings homecoming spirit for first time since start of pandemic
Gator Growl brings homecoming spirit for first time since start of pandemic
State Troopers respond to multiple deadly crashes overnight in three separate counties
State Troopers respond to multiple deadly crashes overnight in three separate counties

Latest News

Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore (14) catches a pass in the end zone for a 9-yard...
Gators bounce back from loss, shut out Commodores, 42-0
Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) encourage fans during the second half of an NCAA college...
Gator Insider: Florida looks to bounce back versus Vanderbilt
Florida falls at No. 12 Tennessee
Gator soccer team falls to Tennessee, drops to .500 in SEC play
Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (1) runs the ball upfield during an NCAA college football...
Gators pick up the pieces after loss to UK