Gators lose heartbreaker at home to Tigers in overtime

Florida is 1-2-3 in overtime games this season
Gator soccer huddles up before their match at Dizney Stadium.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida hosted Missouri on Sunday at Dizney Stadium with a chance to snap their two-match conference losing streak against a Tigers team that hadn’t won a Southeastern Conference match to-date.

The Tigers ended up stealing their first conference victory in overtime.

After trading a goal in the first half of the match, Florida’s Madison Alexander scored the Gators second goal of the match by knocking in a batted ball by the Tigers keeper in the 65th minute. It gave the orange and blue a 2-1 lead.

But just two minutes later, Jadyn Easly received a cross in the box, right in front of Florida’s goal and put it passed keeper Alexa Goldberg to level the match 2-2.

Not even a minute into overtime, Easly made a run with the ball down the right side of the box, and despite kicking a slow, bounding ball toward the goal, Goldberg lost her footing and the winning goal came from the visiting Tigers.

Florida now takes a week off before their road match against Auburn, in Alabama.

