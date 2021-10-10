Advertisement

Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua

Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are investigating his death as a homicide.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting during a party in Alachua according to officers.

Alachua Police say they heard gunshots around four-thirty Sunday morning as they worked to break up a party near the entrance of Copeland Park. Officers found 19-year-old Kionne Atkins at Northwest 126 Terrace near Research Drive sitting in a white Honda with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are investigating his death as a homicide.

