Marion Cultural Alliance’s 14th annual Applaud the Arts

Local artists receiving an award for volunteering.
Local artists receiving an award for volunteering.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance, held their 14th annual “Applaud the Arts” at the Ocala Civic Theatre.

The event is meant to recognize local artists and leaders with awards for service, education, vision, and volunteering.

The organization has donated more than one million dollars to the arts in the Ocala/Marion County area.

The chairman Lisa Midgett said part of their mission is to not let funds get in the way of access to the arts.

“To be to give out money that we have raised ourselves through the support of our community and our donors our friends you know it just makes your heart warm.”

The event also featured classic comedy and tragedy masks curated by Ocala artists

with proceeds directed back to other area artists.

