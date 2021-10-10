Marion Cultural Alliance’s 14th annual Applaud the Arts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance, held their 14th annual “Applaud the Arts” at the Ocala Civic Theatre.

The event is meant to recognize local artists and leaders with awards for service, education, vision, and volunteering.

The organization has donated more than one million dollars to the arts in the Ocala/Marion County area.

The chairman Lisa Midgett said part of their mission is to not let funds get in the way of access to the arts.

“To be to give out money that we have raised ourselves through the support of our community and our donors our friends you know it just makes your heart warm.”

The event also featured classic comedy and tragedy masks curated by Ocala artists

with proceeds directed back to other area artists.

