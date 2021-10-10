A North Central Florida church celebrates a centuries old relic Saturday afternoon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida church held a regal celebration for a centuries-old relic on Saturday.

A canonical coronation took place for Our Lady of La Leche Shrine in St. Augustine but North Central Florida congregation members celebrated locally at the Santa Fe Shrine.

The shrine was brought across the Atlantic Ocean by Spanish settlers in the early 16-hundreds, the coronation symbolizes the shrine’s universal importance to the catholic church.

