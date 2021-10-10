Advertisement

A person is at UF Health Shands after a car crashed near Archer Road.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unnamed person is recovering at UF Health Shands after first responders say a car crashed near Archer Road in Gainesville.

Alachua County Fire Rescue reports one person veered off of the road and hit a tree on SW 75th st Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the force of the impact was so great that both of the driver’s side wheels on the vehicle flew off and the engine fell out.

The driver was the only one injured and taken to UF Health Shands with severe injuries.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.

