A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala

One woman was shot and killed.
One woman was shot and killed.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting death in southeast Ocala that killed one woman.

Deputies got a call for a shooting early Sunday morning on the 2600 block of SE 56th St.

When they arrived they found a woman had been shot and deputies attempted live-saving procedures, but she died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is calling this a death investigation and said there’s no threat to the community.

“Nobody has been arrested or is in custody at this time. All parties involved are accounted for and they’re being interviewed so major crimes detectives can continue their investigation,” said public information officer Valerie Strong.

This is still an ongoing investigation so we’ll keep you updated when we receive more information.

