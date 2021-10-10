A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting death in southeast Ocala that killed one woman.

Deputies got a call for a shooting early Sunday morning on the 2600 block of SE 56th St.

When they arrived they found a woman had been shot and deputies attempted live-saving procedures, but she died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is calling this a death investigation and said there’s no threat to the community.

“Nobody has been arrested or is in custody at this time. All parties involved are accounted for and they’re being interviewed so major crimes detectives can continue their investigation,” said public information officer Valerie Strong.

This is still an ongoing investigation so we’ll keep you updated when we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.