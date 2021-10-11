51st annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns next weekend

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 51st annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival is just one week away.

Event organizers said it is the longest running festival in the state of Florida, and they’re ready to be back after canceling last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s just a fun time and we have a lot of people. We have new vendors coming in, and we have vendors that have been here fr 28 years that are returning and so it’s that exciting to see them again and they’re excited,” said Susan Rosenthal, the event organizer.

Rosenthal said this is the only Florida festival that has non-profit food vendors.

Organizations within the schools, as well as other non-profits, sell different seafood items and use the money for their programs.

She said every hotel on the island is booked next weekend, so they’re hoping for a big turnout.

