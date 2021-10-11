Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools responds to a lawsuit challenging its mask and quarantine rules

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools filed a response in the lawsuit challenging the school district’s mask and quarantine rules.

 Attorney Jeff Childers is representing parents in Alachua County demanding the district drop its mask mandate, claiming the rule violates state law.  

In its response, the district argues its rules are in line with CDC guidelines.  

The district also maintains it has the authority and the duty to ensure students can learn in a safe environment.  

RELATED STORY: Florida Board of Education finds school districts imposing mask mandates ‘out of compliance’ with state COVID guidelines

