Alachua County Public Schools responds to a lawsuit challenging its mask and quarantine rules

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools filed a response in the lawsuit challenging the school district’s mask and quarantine rules.

Attorney Jeff Childers is representing parents in Alachua County demanding the district drop its mask mandate, claiming the rule violates state law.

In its response, the district argues its rules are in line with CDC guidelines.

The district also maintains it has the authority and the duty to ensure students can learn in a safe environment.

RELATED STORY: Florida Board of Education finds school districts imposing mask mandates ‘out of compliance’ with state COVID guidelines

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.